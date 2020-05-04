“I’m proud to have promoted Cinco de Mayo and September 16. Now it’s time for Golden Boy to take over our country’s birthday, 4th of July,” Golden Boy CEO Oscar de la Hoya tweeted. The card will likely take place in a studio with no spectators.

No boxing events have taken place in the U.S. since March 14 in Tampa, Florida.

Florida appears to be the most welcoming state for studio shows. UFC has three events planned for May in the Sunshine State, and WWE recently staged a PPV Wrestlemania event there behind closed doors. No takers from the boxing world yet.