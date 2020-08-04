WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who are lined up for two fights in 2021, bumped into each other while vacationing in Marbella, Spain. Joshua told Sky Sports, “He said, ‘Don’t lose to Kubrat Pulev!’ I said, ‘That’s something silly to say.’ He said, ‘Have you got to fight Usyk?’ I said, ‘Look Tyson, when me and you can get a fight together, we don’t have to worry about Usyk. See you next year!'”
Usyk is Joshua’s WBO mandatory challenger. Both Joshua and Usyk are promoted by Matchroom.
I am still skeptical this fight will even go down to some degree. Both men have to meet in the middle with money, beat their tune-ups (mandatory), keep their heads screwed on straight, and last, but not least, do NOT get injured. So much to accomplish even before it goes down. Their smack talk is simply foreplay at this point. Sorry, but I will believe it when the bell finally rings in round 1.
Sounds like Usyk will get the regular belt while Joshua is super champion.