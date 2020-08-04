WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who are lined up for two fights in 2021, bumped into each other while vacationing in Marbella, Spain. Joshua told Sky Sports, “He said, ‘Don’t lose to Kubrat Pulev!’ I said, ‘That’s something silly to say.’ He said, ‘Have you got to fight Usyk?’ I said, ‘Look Tyson, when me and you can get a fight together, we don’t have to worry about Usyk. See you next year!'”

Usyk is Joshua’s WBO mandatory challenger. Both Joshua and Usyk are promoted by Matchroom.