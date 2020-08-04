Tyson-conqueror Danny Williams returns on PPV Heavyweight Danny Williams (54-28, 41 KOs) returns on August 28 to take on Tambwe “General Big Joe” Djeko (17-2-1, 8 KOs) in an eight round clash in Belgium. The 47-year-old Williams, known as “The Brixton Bomber,” famously stopped Mike Tyson in 2004. The Williams-Djeko fight will be available worldwide on the Facebook Fightnight Live page for $5. Joshua to Fury: We don't have to worry about Usyk Yoan Pablo Hernandez opponent named

