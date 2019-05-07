By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBA, WBO, IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua rates WBA #11, IBF #15 heavyweight Andy Ruiz to be a lot quicker and more accurate than Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller who he has replaced for the June 1st showdown at Madison Square Garden, New York.

“Obviously with Miller he was 300lbs, his punch output was very high as well – so what I tried to do was adapt my training in terms of size and punch output and what I was going to do to someone that comes forward all the time,” Joshua told Sky Sports News.

“Ruiz doesn’t weigh as much, he is a lot quicker than Miller and I think he uses punch variety and punch selection a lot better than Miller does. His punch output is a lot lower but he is more accurate with his punches. I have to be better with my defense, a lot tighter and be smarter against someone like Ruiz. Even though he is not as big and doesn’t work as hard to a certain degree, he is a lot smarter.”