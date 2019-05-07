World ranked Jean Carlos “Lobo” Torres and Wilfredo “Bimbito” Méndez will defend their regional WBO belts in the next edition of the series “A Puño Limpio”, which will be held on Friday, May 24, at the Coliseum Rubén Zayas Montañez of Trujillo Alto in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing and Miguel Cotto Promotions.

“For the second time this year, Lobo (Torres) and Bimbito (Mendez) will feature at the Coliseo Rubén Zayas Montañez in another big show of the series A Puño Limpio defending their titles against good rivals like Julio Laguna and Janiel Rivera in front of their fans in Trujillo Alto,” said promoter Iván Rivera, president of PRBBP. “As always we will have other good fights in our house, Trujillo Alto.”

In one of the main bouts, Lobo Torres (15-0, 11 kos), ranked #6 by the WBO at 140 pounds, will defend his WBO Latino title against Nicaraguan Julio Laguna (15-1, 11 kos) at 10 rounds. Torres returns to the Coliseo Rubén Zayas Montañez, where he has four straight wins before the limit (over Travis Castellón, Luis Joel Gonzalez, Franklin Mamani and Joseph Laryea) between 2018 and 2019.

Meanwhile, Trujillo Alto native, Bimbito Méndez (12-1, 5 kos) will defend his WBO NABO crown at 105 pounds against his countryman Janiel “Pototo” Rivera (18-3-3, 11 kos), a former world title challenger, also at 10 rounds. Méndez comes from a KO win victory on March 8 over Mexican Armando “Chiquita” Vázquez. Méndez is ranked #4 by the WBO at 105 pounds and Rivera is ranked #7 by this entity.

Six other bouts which will be announced soon, will complete this card, to be broadcast live through www.facebook.com/PRBestBoxing and by Wapa Deportes later.