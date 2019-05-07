Female stars Raquel ‘Pretty Beast’ Miller, (8-0-0, 3 KOs) of San Francisco, CA and Erin Toughill, (7-4-1) of Huntington, Beach, CA will battle on Saturday, May 18, for the vacant NABF female middleweight title over eight rounds at The Gardens Casino in Hawaiian Gardens, CA just outside of Los Angeles, CA. The fight is presented by Roy Englebrecht Promotions in association with DiBella Entertainment headlines an exciting seven-bout card.

Miller kicked off her 2019 campaign with a decision victory over Ashleigh Curry on February 28 in Dallas, TX. The 34-year-old first took up boxing in 2010 and compiled excellent amateur accolades prior to turning professional. In 2012, Miller was the silver medalist at the Women’s World Championships in addition to being the 2012 USA Boxing National Champion. At the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, she earned a bronze medal falling just short of making the team which competed in London, England.

Since turning professional, Miller has thrilled her hometown fans in the Northern California region with her exciting fighting style. Erin Toughill returns to the ring following an outstanding eight-round clash with two-time world title challenger Maricela Cornejo on January 27, 2019 in Hollywood, CA. Despite seeming to control the majority of the fight with her superior skills, Toughill lost a very close, controversial decision. The former star of the NBC ‘American Gladiators’ series has complimented her boxing career by also competing in mixed martial arts with a record of 10-3.

Tickets priced at $90 for VIP First Row and $60 for all others can be purchased at www.socafights.com. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. PST with the first bell at 7:00 p.m. PST.

The Gardens Casino is located at 11871 Carson Street, Hawaiian Gardens, CA. More information can be found on their website at www.TheGardensCasino.com