Hollywood Fight Nights returns to the famed Avalon on Sunday, May 19 with the return of super welterweight knockout artist Serhii “El Flaco’ Bohachuk (13-0, 13 KOs) against former world title challenger Freddie ‘El Riel’ Hernandez, (34-10-0, 22 KOs) in an eight-rounder. Bohachuk is trained by Abel Sanchez in Big Bear Lake, CA.

Also returning to ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ for the fourth time is Adrian ‘Bam Bam’ Corona (4-0) against Canton Miller (3-2-1, 1 KO) in a six-round super featherweight bout. 19-year-old Corona is the son of longtime California based referee Ray Corona.

And fighting for the WBO Inter-Continental super middleweight title, Alem Begic (22-0-0, 19 KOs) will make his highly anticipated United States debut. The opponent will be announced shortly.