Boxing manager Egis Klimas announced today via social media that formerly undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (16-0, 12 KOs) has suffered a bicep injury and will no longer fight on May 25. He was slated to fight former heavyweight world title challenger Carlos Takam at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Klimas stated that a new date for Usyk’s heavyweight debut will be announced shortly.

The injury is reportedly a torn right biceps, which would make Usyk’s recovery a matter of months, not weeks.

No official word yet from Matchroom Boxing on the status of the card. Other scheduled fights are lightweight Devin “The Dream” Haney against Antonio Moran, rising heavyweight Filip Hrgovic in his US debut against Gregory Corbin, and WBA female super lightweight champion Jessica McCaskill against Anahi Sanchez.