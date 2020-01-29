Promoter Eddie Hearn says WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will “almost certainly” be defending his titles against IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in the UK. “Spurs, Emirates, Cardiff, Twickenham, everywhere is in play, but most likely end of May, early June,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

Hearn stated that the main issue is there’s more money for Joshua-Pulev elsewhere, but Joshua wants to fight in the UK after consecutive bouts in the US and Saudi Arabia. Hearn expects the deal to be done within two weeks.