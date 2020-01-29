January 29, 2020
Boxing News

All Star Boxing/Telemundo lineup announced

By Bob Caico

All Star Boxing and Boxeo Telemundo announced their spring schedule today. Boxeo Telemundo will start its 31st year with a card at the Miccosukee Indian Gaming Resort in Miami, Fl. on February 21. Headlining that card will be Jonathan Bomba Gonzalez (22-3-1, 13 KOs) against Saul Juarez (25-10-2, 15 KOs). The 10-round bout will be for the vacant NABO light flyweight belt.

Then the following week All Star Boxing travels to Kissimmee, Fl. as WBO #8 rated Yomar “The Magic” Alamo (17-0-1, 12 KOs) tackles fellow unbeaten Kendo “Tremendo” Castenada (17-0, 8 KOs) for the Alamo’s NABO super lightweight title.

The final two cards for the spring will head south to Mexico City on March 6 and March 13.

Last year Tuto Zabala/All Star Boxing and Telemundo teamed up for 12 shows between Mexico, Florida and Niagara Falls.

Joshua-Pulev planned for May or June

