By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Veteran female ex-world champions Etsuko Tada (19-3-3, 6 KOs), 105, and Ayaka Miyao (19-4-1, 6 KOs), 104.5, fought to a split draw (96-94, 94-96, 95-95) over ten close rounds for the vacant WBO 105-pound championship on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan.



The tide turned in every other round so that Tada, 38, and Miyao, 36, fought on almost even terms, and the WBO title remains still vacant.



