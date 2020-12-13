Joshua deja KO a Pulev en nueve en Londres El campeón de peso pesado de la AMB, la FIB y la OMB, Anthony Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) anotó un espectacular nocaut en el noveno asalto contra el retador obligatorio de la FIB Kubrat Pulev (28-2, 14 KOs) el sábado por la noche ante 1,000 fanáticos socialmente distanciados en el SSE Arena afuera. Londres. Después de dos rondas lentas, el favorito de 8: 1, Joshua, derribó a Pulev dos veces en la tercera ronda. AJ se contentó con superar a Pulev en las rondas cuatro a ocho, luego dejó caer a Pulev nuevamente en la novena ronda. Pulev superó la cuenta, pero Joshua conectó con una gran derecha para ponerlo en el suelo para la cuenta. El tiempo era 2:58. Después de la pelea, Joshua y el promotor Eddie Hearn apuntaron a una pelea en 2021 contra el campeón del WBC, Tyson Fury. Resultados desde Las Vegas AIBA elige nuevo presidente

