Former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is a -450 favorite against former UFC champ Francis Ngannou +320 for their clash on Friday night from the Kingdom Arena in Riydah, Saudi Arabia.
In other action, WBO interim heavyweight champion Zhilei Zhang is a -250 favorite against former WBO champ Joseph Parker (+200), unbeaten heavyweight Justis Huni is -450 against Kevin Lerena +320, and oddsmakers have WBC featherweight champion Rey Vargas as a slight +150 underdog against unbeaten challenger Nick Ball (-175).
Vamos Vargas against the odds !!!
To defend the title with pride !!!!!!
Let’s go champpppppppp
Viva Mexico, we will do it.
Joshua should have no problem to beat nganou easily by wide unanimous decicion
The only thing I’m worry about Joshua is his low level of stamina
But I know if he is well prepared he should win easily
odds seem about right. parker-zhang May be more competitive
Francis did get to Fury and Mr Joshua has been rocked and KO’d before, stranger things have happened. Though im sure he actually trained unlike the GK
Could be fantastic if Ngannou lands a monster punch, like those that send the opponent face first to the canvas. Very difficult though, because Joshua is a very disciplined fighter, a real example for the sport of boxing.
Joshua knows the world is watching in this fight. Joshua knows what happened to Fury against Ngannou. Joshua will be more focused, prepared, and will walk away with a UD.
As much as we complain about the state of boxing (top guys avoiding each other) let be appreciative of this card. Zhang is one of my fav HWs. Glad to see that he’s getting this big stage to show why he’s called Big Bang against a Parker whom most wrote off before the Wilder fight. Those two will definitely look to settle matters by KO as they understand they won’t get very many chances left to shine. They’re both hung. I know Francis will seeking to finish the job so he won’t be on the receiving end of a boxing decision. AJ will definitely seek to look impressive as he’s eyeing the winner of Usyk vs Fury.
Reyes vs Nick Ball.. No complaints here.
If joshua’s chin and stamina can take the early bombs from the hardest hitting dude in the mma world and make it pass the 6 then, ngannu may gassed out and joshua might have a chance if his stamina can carry him from the 6th beyond!
If Joshua fights like he did in Ruiz one he will lose by KO.
If Joshua punches and runs like he did in Ruiz 2 he will win.
Joshua does not have what he needs to stand and exchange with Ngannou.
These are just my feelings and I’ve been wrong before. In fact even those who will comment telling me how wrong I am are also just guessing. We will all see come fight night.