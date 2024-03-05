Former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is a -450 favorite against former UFC champ Francis Ngannou +320 for their clash on Friday night from the Kingdom Arena in Riydah, Saudi Arabia.

In other action, WBO interim heavyweight champion Zhilei Zhang is a -250 favorite against former WBO champ Joseph Parker (+200), unbeaten heavyweight Justis Huni is -450 against Kevin Lerena +320, and oddsmakers have WBC featherweight champion Rey Vargas as a slight +150 underdog against unbeaten challenger Nick Ball (-175).