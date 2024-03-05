Super welterweight “King” Callum Walsh (9-0, 7 KOs) hosted a large gathering of media on Saturday afternoon at the world-famous Wild Card Boxing Gym in Hollywood, California, ahead of his return to New York City’s Theater at Madison Square Garden against Dauren Yeleussinov, (11-3-1, 10 KOs) for a St. Patrick’s Day Weekend event on Friday, March 15, 2024, broadcast globally on UFC Fightpass.

Joining Walsh at Wild Card Boxing Gym in Hollywood, CA were his Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach and promoter Tom Loeffler, President of 360 Promotions. Following his workout, the 23-year-old Walsh stated, “I’m ready to put on a show for the fans on St Paddy’s weekend. I’ve put in a lot of work with Freddie and the team and I’m ready to shine at Madison Square Garden.”