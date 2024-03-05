World-ranked undefeated jr. flyweight contender Jairo “El Leñador” Noriega of Villareal, Spain arrived with his team today in Managua, Nicaragua for his upcoming elimination bout this Friday at the Pharaohs Casino. Noriega (13-0, 3 KOs), ranked #5 WBC #11 WBO and #7 WBA, faces Azael “Candelilla” Villar (20-2-4-15 KOs) of Panamá City, Panamá, ranked #8 WBC, #7 WBO and #8 WBA in a bout scheduled for 12 rounds. The show will be televised live starting at 9 PM EST on ESPN+ and ESPN Knockout. The delegation was greeted by Managua Vice Mayor and top boxing journalist Enrique Armas and All Star Boxing VP Felix Zabala III.

