By Mauricio Sulaimán

Son of José Sulaimán / President of the WBC

There could not be any other topic for this week, as I write this column, we are commemorating the eighth anniversary of the death of my dear father, José Sulaimán Chagnón.

It’s incredible to think that it’s already been eight years; There are moments when I feel like it was yesterday. Sometimes I feel like it was much longer ago, but in reality, I almost always feel that he is still alive, and I don’t say it romantically or colloquially. It`s because that’s how I feel almost every day of my life. He is present in my mind, actions, feelings and thoughts.

Unfortunately, we were unable to celebrate a face-to-face mass. We decided to do a virtual ceremony, given by Archbishop George Aby Yúñez.

It is the second year that it has been performed virtually as it is the prudent thing to do at the moment. We plan to celebrate a mass on May 30, Don José’s birthday, in the Basilica of Guadalupe, where this annual mass is always celebrated.

This column will reflect the description of our family members, in their own words: I unfairly limited them two lines as otherwise several pages will surely result. My dad closed his eyes for the last time on January 16, 2014, and on that day, he opened the doors of the heart of the world to all of us.

Martha Saldívar (my dear mother). My dad called her “ Vieja” and she called him “ Gordito”.

José always defended everyone, and that’s why I always told him that he was the Scoundrel’s Lawyer. He had a passion to help whoever was in need. Our house was always open to the world, to visitors, to events, and I even housed dozens of people for months who lived with us when they needed it. Even when he was absent due to his travels and occupations, he was always present, and to this day, he still is.

José Martín (the oldest of the siblings). My dad called him “Pepito”

When a dreamer is also an artist, he saves lives and creates a better version of the world, that includes all of us; that was Don José.

Martha Lucilla (Lucy). She would run to meet my dad when he came home from work; she stood in front of him with open arms and shouted: “Muñequito”. Don José called her “Muñequita” (My little queen)

My dad always found the good in each person. He himself treated the world optimistically, always seeing the positive, refusing to see the bad or negative.

Hector (third in order). My dad used to call him “Mi pedacito de cielo” (my little piece of heaven), and his nickname was always” Güero”

Don Jose was a universal human being, who changed the reality of boxing from savagery to humanism; very few can define their life as before and after them. Boxing is before and after José Sulaimán.

Fernando (the fourth who traveled in my mom from province and was born in Mexico City). My dad called him: “Fery”

Six encyclopedias would not be sufficient to write about my father. I’m sorry I just simply can’t write a few lines; how I miss him so much …!

Claudia (the youngest of the six children), my dad called her “ Aceitunita” (My little olive) because of her green eyes

“My dad is that great strong leafy protective tree, which offers shade to whoever approaches him when in need of such comforting support. He is still alive and present in spirit, teaching us the steps on the path, which is eternal.

Christiane my wife

“Example of kindness, compassion and generosity; great teacher on empathy towards all human beings.”

Héctor Jr. (Son of Héctor), He used to call him “Hectorote”

He taught me to be tolerant and always act with love. Whenever I need guidance in my life, I try to act like he would.

Andres (son of Hector). He called him “Andresito”

He was always a wonderful, compassionate human being who inspired excellence, leadership and brotherhood in me. I honor him for the legacy he gave me which I must work every day of my life to preserve.

Jose (my son). He called him “Yote” and “Josesito”

I would always fall asleep in his arms, lay on him holding him , I rembere and still feel how I found peace and love in his arms

Valeria (My daughter). he called her “ Vallelita”

Someone to admire, a great human being, who, in addition to giving unconditional affection, always had someone to spread his smile to.

Mauricio (My son). He called him: “Morito”

Great responsibility that he left me by bearing his last name.

My dad had that great virtue of appreciating and cherishing even the smallest detail. Simple person with a big heart. He was a great son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, loyal and unconditional; A person who dedicated his body and soul to whatever task had to be accomplished.

This is what we would always tell us, “Nothing in life is impossible, some things take more time, but nothing is impossible, so don’t give up and give it your all”. His great passions: baseball, boxing, his WBC, photography, and food, but above everything , there was family. He instilled unity among us, always emphasizing the importance of being together at all times.

That Thursday, January 16, 2014, eight years ago, we were sitting in the small room outside ICU-7 Intensive Care Unit at UCLA Hospital; that room that practically became our home and lair during the 116 days we were there; all united, accompanying my dad.

The full moon kept lighting the sky, while a red dawn appeared, it was an image that was etched in all of us who were there at that moment. Héctor describes it as the manifestation of heaven opening its arms to the arrival of one of the most wonderful men who ever lived.

Hours later with his whole family, next to him, he took his last breath; Don José went ahead leaving a world a thousand times better as he found it that day in which he opened his little eyes for the first time giving Doña Wasila and Don Elias their reason for living, and at that moment he arrived in heaven to join them and brother Hector.

I wish to express on behalf of my complete family our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has given us countless and endless displays of affection. My mother, the six children and our in-laws and the fourteen grandchildren live protected by the legacy he left and that is manifested daily in one way or another during our path through life

