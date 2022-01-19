By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker and WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury are training together in England and have apparently forged a solid friendship.

“We have a great relationship,” Parker told talkSPORT. “He treats me like a younger brother, his whole family looks after me. I’ve based myself here in Morecambe now. I’ve stayed in his house, I’m using his gym. I think I’ll never fight him. I’ll let him do his thing and fight everyone else. I’ll try to go another path and do my best to win the other belts if I can.”

“I’m back into training, back into training camp with Tyson. We’ve got Sonny Bill Williams here doing some training for his fight, David Nyika back on board. It’s great to be back training.”