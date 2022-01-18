January 18, 2022
Boxing News

New opponent for King Tug

Featherweight contender Tugstsogt “King Tug” Nyambayar (12-2, 9 KOs) will now take on Sakaria Lukas (25-1, 17 KOs) in the 10-round telecast opener live on Showtime this Saturday from Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, N.J. Vic Pasillas was originally scheduled to face Nyambayar, but he was forced to withdraw after a positive COVID-19 test.

The telecast is headlined by WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. defending his title against Mark Magsayo. Also, cuper lightweights Subriel Matías and Petros Ananyan meet for a rematch in the 12-round co-main event.

The non-televised undercard will include unbeaten super welterweight Evan Holyfield (8-0, 6 KOs), son of legendary heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, taking on Chris Rollins (5-3-1, 4 KOs) in a six-round fight, plus featherweight Rasheen Brown (11-0, 7 KOs) against Katsuma Akitsugi (7-0, 1 KO).

Rounding out the lineup is Abimael Ortiz (9-1-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-round super bantamweight bout, unbeaten middleweight LeShawn Rodríquez (12-0, 9 KOs) against Sixto Suazo (9-2-1, 7 KOs) for eight-rounds of action and the pro debut of Max Garland in a four-round welterweight contest.

Boxing Buzz

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >