Featherweight contender Tugstsogt “King Tug” Nyambayar (12-2, 9 KOs) will now take on Sakaria Lukas (25-1, 17 KOs) in the 10-round telecast opener live on Showtime this Saturday from Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, N.J. Vic Pasillas was originally scheduled to face Nyambayar, but he was forced to withdraw after a positive COVID-19 test.

The telecast is headlined by WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. defending his title against Mark Magsayo. Also, cuper lightweights Subriel Matías and Petros Ananyan meet for a rematch in the 12-round co-main event.

The non-televised undercard will include unbeaten super welterweight Evan Holyfield (8-0, 6 KOs), son of legendary heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, taking on Chris Rollins (5-3-1, 4 KOs) in a six-round fight, plus featherweight Rasheen Brown (11-0, 7 KOs) against Katsuma Akitsugi (7-0, 1 KO).

Rounding out the lineup is Abimael Ortiz (9-1-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-round super bantamweight bout, unbeaten middleweight LeShawn Rodríquez (12-0, 9 KOs) against Sixto Suazo (9-2-1, 7 KOs) for eight-rounds of action and the pro debut of Max Garland in a four-round welterweight contest.