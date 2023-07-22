Former world title challenger and local favorite David Jimenez (12-1, 9 KOs) of Costa Rica thrilled his fans by stopping veteran Rosendo Hugo Guarneros (20-5-2, 10 KOs) of Mexico to win the vacant WBC Latino flyweight title. The bout took place at the Centro Eventos Campo Lago, San Jose, Costa Rica and was televisión on Latin America on ESPN Knockout. Guarneros was game but was dropped by Jimenez, who steadily broke him down in route to the stoppage. Guarneros did not answer the bell for round 7. It was the first fight for Jimenez since his only defeat and unsuccessful world title attempt of current WBA flyweight world champion Artem Dalaklan this past January by close decision in England.

