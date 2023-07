Bohachuk, Allotey make weight Serhii Bohachuk 153.4 VS. Patrick Allotey 152.8

Omar Trinidad 126 VS. Roberto Meza 126

Umar Dzambekov 174.8 VS. Kwame Ritter 174.2

Cain Sandoval 139.4 VS. Jose Marruffo 138

Narek Abgaryan 118 VS. Manuel Manzo 119.8

Daniel Barrera 110 VS. Eduardo Alvarez 110

Jorge Maravillo 151.2 VS. Terry Fernandez 153.2 Venue: Chumash Casino Resort, Santa Ynez, California

Promoter: 360 Promotions

