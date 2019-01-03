Shakur Stevenson (9-0, 5 KOs), who captured a silver medal for the United States at the 2016 Rio Olympics, will begin his 2019 campaign against Jessie Cris Rosales (22-1-1, 10 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the IBF Intercontinental and WBC Continental Americas featherweight belts on January 18 at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, N.Y.

Stevenson-Rosales will serve as the co-feature to the Bryant Jennings-Oscar Rivas heavyweight main event.

In other action, former super featherweight world champion Jason Sosa (21-3-4, 15 KOs) faces Moises Delgadillo (17-18-2, 9 KOs) in bout scheduled for 8/10 rounds; super welterweight Carlos “Caballo Bronco” Adames (15-0, 12 KOs) takes on Juan Ruiz (21-3, 13 KOs) in an 8/10 rounder; jr lightweight Robson Conceicao (10-0, 5 KOs), who won a gold medal in front of his home fans at the 2016 Rio Olympics, has an eight-rounder vs Hector Ambriz (12-8-2, 6 KOs); super lightweight Fazliddin Gaibnazarov (6-0, 3 KOs), who captured Olympic gold in 2016, will fight Ricardo Garcia (14-4-1, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder; heavyweight Cassius Chaney (14-0, 8 KOs) meets Michael Glasscox (6-2-2, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder; debuting amateur standout Vikas “The Indian Tank” Krishan goes against Steven Andrade (3-3, 2 KOs) in a six-round super welterweight bout.