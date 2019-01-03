By Miguel Maravilla

WBA featherweight champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz (35-1-1, 19 KOs) and his opponent Miguel Flores (23-2, 11 KOs) of Michoagan, Mexico held a press conference Thursday afternoon at the Conga Room at LA Live in Los Angeles. Santa Cruz and Flores square off Saturday February 16 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles live on FOX and Fox Deportes.

Here is what the fighters had to say:

Leo Santa Cruz: “Everyone says I’m underestimating my opponent. I never underestimate or overlook any fighter. That comes from fans and media. I want to go out and give a good fight. I’ve been training really hard. It’s going to be a great fight. Miguel Flores is a good fighter. He’s like every Mexican fighter willing to leave it all.”

Miguel Flores: “Everyone is seeing me as a Taxi cab driver. February 16 we have a great fight. Most people are overlooking me. Leo and his dad are professionals and I expect them to be at their best. People are in for a treat on February 16th. The writers will have their upset. Other than that see you February 16th.”

Also in attendance was hard hitting slugger Covina, California’s John Molina Jr. (30-7, 24 KO’s) to talk about his fight with Omar Figueroa (30-7, 24 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas as they will be featured in the co-main event.

John Molina Jr: “Stylistically its a great fight. This is a fight I asked for. This is all action. I like his confidence, he comes to win and it’s going to be a great night. Talk is cheap and I will show you February 16th.”

