January 3, 2019
Boxing News

Hollywood Fight Nights returns Jan 27

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ series returns for the first time in 2019 on Sunday, January 27 at The Avalon in Hollywood, CA. In main event, two-time world title challenger Maricela ‘La Diva’ Cornejo, (12-3, 5 KOs) will face Erin Toughill, (7-3, 0 KOs) in an eight-round junior middleweight clash.

Undefeated welterweight prospect Brian Ceballo, (6-0, 3 KOs) will fight Randy Fuentes, (8-7-1, 2 KOs) in the six-round co-feature.

In the light heavyweight division, Freddie Roach-trained Israel ‘Bumaye’ Duffus, (19-5, 16 KOs) clashes with undefeated prospect Juan ‘Sky’ Barajas, (7-0, 5 KOs) in a scheduled six-rounder.

In four-rounders, junior lightweight Adrian ‘Bam Bam’ Corona, (3-0, 0 KOs) faces Guadalupe Arroyo (3-14, 0 KOs), bantamweight George ‘Fantasma’ Navarro, (3-0-1, 1 KO)clashes with Anthony Torres, (0-2), and super bantamweight Alberto ‘Tito’ Jr. Felix, (2-0, 1 KO) looks to stay perfect against TBA.

