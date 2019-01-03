Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ series returns for the first time in 2019 on Sunday, January 27 at The Avalon in Hollywood, CA. In main event, two-time world title challenger Maricela ‘La Diva’ Cornejo, (12-3, 5 KOs) will face Erin Toughill, (7-3, 0 KOs) in an eight-round junior middleweight clash.

Undefeated welterweight prospect Brian Ceballo, (6-0, 3 KOs) will fight Randy Fuentes, (8-7-1, 2 KOs) in the six-round co-feature.

In the light heavyweight division, Freddie Roach-trained Israel ‘Bumaye’ Duffus, (19-5, 16 KOs) clashes with undefeated prospect Juan ‘Sky’ Barajas, (7-0, 5 KOs) in a scheduled six-rounder.

In four-rounders, junior lightweight Adrian ‘Bam Bam’ Corona, (3-0, 0 KOs) faces Guadalupe Arroyo (3-14, 0 KOs), bantamweight George ‘Fantasma’ Navarro, (3-0-1, 1 KO)clashes with Anthony Torres, (0-2), and super bantamweight Alberto ‘Tito’ Jr. Felix, (2-0, 1 KO) looks to stay perfect against TBA.