Jan 25 ProBox co-feature set Undefeated 6'3 featherweight Oscar Alvarez Jr. (7-0, 7 KOs) will be fighting in an eight-round bout against former WBA Fedalatin beltholder Nicolas Polanco (20-3, 11 KOs) on Wednesday, January 25 at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida, streamed live on ProBox TV. The Alvarez Jr-Polanco clash will be the co-feature to the WBO Latino super lightweight title fight between undefeated Cesar "Rainman" Francis (12-0, 7 KOs) and Jesus "Junior" Saracho (12-1, 11 KOs) for a scheduled ten-rounds. KSI-Temperrr final press conference Scrappy, Sirichai camps agree to WBA eliminator

