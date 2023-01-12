Undefeated 6’3 featherweight Oscar Alvarez Jr. (7-0, 7 KOs) will be fighting in an eight-round bout against former WBA Fedalatin beltholder Nicolas Polanco (20-3, 11 KOs) on Wednesday, January 25 at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida, streamed live on ProBox TV. The Alvarez Jr-Polanco clash will be the co-feature to the WBO Latino super lightweight title fight between undefeated Cesar “Rainman” Francis (12-0, 7 KOs) and Jesus “Junior” Saracho (12-1, 11 KOs) for a scheduled ten-rounds.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Polanco should be a really good test for any prospect, he’s been in with some really good guys. He looked bad last time out against a really tall guy in Albert Bell, which is why I think they picked him, but Bell is very good.
If Juarez wins this one, I’ll be very impressed.