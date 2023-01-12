With a combined following of over 60 million fans across their social media channels, British YouTuber KSI and Brazilian YouTuber FaZe Temperrr faced off at the final press conference for their six-round bout on Saturday at the Wembley Arena, London, England. They meet in a $39.99 PPV stream on DAZN.

Promoter Kalle Sauerland stated, “I have been in this sport 25 years and when you deliver numbers like we have, you’re a hot commodity. DAZN has been a fantastic partner and we are going to grow this together. Misfits is seven months old; we smash records. I believe that the card on Saturday night is the best crossover boxing card bar none. We put the bar very high with the first show in the O2, ‘Two Fights, One Night’, with KSI fighting. When I heard it, I said it’s not possible you don’t do that in boxing, its not possible. It’s unheard of in Boxing and we did it. We went to Sheffield, we went to Austin, Texas, here we are in Wembley, and we are announcing another card in the UK for February. In April we are heading back to the states. It’s ongoing, it’s consistency and it’s great fun. These guys and girls are super fun to work with. I love my traditional boxing space and we have a big fight next week with Chris Eubank Jr fighting. This is so much fun though, so fresh, and the characters in it are second to none. I love meeting all these new people.”