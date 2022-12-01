Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov (12-0, 12 KOs) insists he belongs in the top ten heavyweights but will use 2023 to make that official. Last Saturday, he stopped Curtis Harper in the fourth round.

“I believe that I can be in the top ten right now and fight anyone in the top ten,” the 6’7 Jalolov said. “It’s just that every everyone has their own time, and my time is just not there yet. And we’re not in a rush. I’m following the plan of my team and when the time comes, I’ll be ready. I’m 28 years old. I’m not even in my prime yet, and when I get there, I will make everything the way it should be.

“Honestly, at this point, I just don’t see the limit to my potential. I’m just starting. I’m just barely getting into the pro game and I’m working with my coaches, I’m learning so much new stuff. We are just starting to build a tank for 12 round fights. So honestly, I just don’t know where the limit is, but I know that I’m going to improve and get much, much better.”