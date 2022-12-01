By Jeff Zimmerman

WBA #13 ranked lightweight Chann Thonson (13-0, 9 KOs) out of Quebec, Canada continues his journey up the ranks when he faces tough veteran Aelio Mesquita (21-8-1, 19 KOs) hailing out of Sao Paulo, Brazil Friday night at the Georgia International Convention Center. Thonson shared his journey to boxing along with his twin brother Trevor also on the card, the ups and downs to start his career and his big win against fellow, rising prospect Tyler Tomlin earlier this year on Showtime. He also had high praise for Tank Davis and much more in this exclusive interview for Fightnews.com®.

