Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Real Fight Inc. (Real Fight), announced that on August 5th, 2023, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and combat sports icon Nate Diaz will finally settle their growing feud over eight rounds at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. Paul v. Diaz will be contested at 185 lbs. with 10-ounce gloves, and will be distributed and co-produced globally by DAZN PPV.

Over the last 18 months, Paul and Diaz have traded scathing public jabs about a potential fight, and now the world will finally see the duo go head-to-head to settle the score. Paul (6-1, 4 KOs) will be out for revenge as he prepares for his first fight since his split-decision defeat against Tommy Fury. Diaz will be making his pro boxing debut.

Jake Paul: “My last fight didn’t end the way I wanted, but the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations. Now, the world thinks I am vulnerable, when all I am is more focused than ever. My team wanted me to take an easy fight like KSI next, but that’s not how I am built. Nate Diaz is considered one of the most bad-ass fighters of all time, but he and his team have been running their mouths for too long. People tell me Nate has been training with Andre Ward for years. That he has insane stamina. That he refuses to back down. Good for fu*king Nate. I haven’t forgotten about the slap backstage in Arizona, and on August 5th, a Problem Child is going to piece up and knock out the Stockton G.”

Nate Diaz: “Besides Canelo he’s the biggest thang in boxing. I’m here to conquer that. I’m the king of combat sports and then I’m headed back to get my UFC belts. I fu*ked up Conor for acting out and now here I am again, like a super hero of the real fight game, the king of the real fight game.”