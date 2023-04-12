Undefeated WBA super lightweight world champion Alberto “La Avispa” Puello (21-0, 10 KOs) will make the first defense of his world title when he takes on hard-hitting contender Rolando “Rolly” Romero (14-1, 12 KOs) on May 13 live on Showtime from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Alberto Puello: “’Rolly’ has fought at the elite level, so I’m looking forward to testing myself and showing why I am the champion. I’m confident in my skills and I’m coming with everything I’ve got. This is going to be one of the best fights of the year.”

Rolly Romero: “I’m excited to become a world champion on May 13. Everyone knows what I bring to the ring. It’s gonna be an entertaining show. I hope Puello comes in 100% because I’m ready to show that I’m an elite fighter in this division.”

* * *

The telecast also features two additional super lightweight bouts with former two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy (29-2-1, 15 KOs) dueling Omar “El Relámpago” Juarez (14-1, 5 KOs) in the 10-round co-main event, plus Batyr Akhmedov (9-2, 8 KOs) against Kenneth Sims, Jr. (19-2-1, 7 KOs) in a 12-round WBA world title eliminator opening up the telecast.