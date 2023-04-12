April 12, 2023
Boxing News

Puello-Rolly quick quotes

Undefeated WBA super lightweight world champion Alberto “La Avispa” Puello (21-0, 10 KOs) will make the first defense of his world title when he takes on hard-hitting contender Rolando “Rolly” Romero (14-1, 12 KOs) on May 13 live on Showtime from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Alberto Puello: “’Rolly’ has fought at the elite level, so I’m looking forward to testing myself and showing why I am the champion. I’m confident in my skills and I’m coming with everything I’ve got. This is going to be one of the best fights of the year.”

Rolly Romero: “I’m excited to become a world champion on May 13. Everyone knows what I bring to the ring. It’s gonna be an entertaining show. I hope Puello comes in 100% because I’m ready to show that I’m an elite fighter in this division.”

* * *

The telecast also features two additional super lightweight bouts with former two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy (29-2-1, 15 KOs) dueling Omar “El Relámpago” Juarez  (14-1, 5 KOs) in the 10-round co-main event, plus Batyr Akhmedov (9-2, 8 KOs)  against Kenneth Sims, Jr. (19-2-1, 7 KOs) in a 12-round WBA world title eliminator opening up the telecast.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz on Aug 5

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • I don’t know how Romero gets knocked out at a lower weight class, sits out a year and then moves up and gets an immediate title shot.
    Kenneth Sims Jr. is very good and I expect him to beat Akhmedov.

    Reply

    • WBA strict rules. Championship rules, unknown chapter ” you are entitled to get a second opportunity for a world title, if the money under the table is right, regardless having had your ass handed to you in the first attempt

      Reply

  • i agree with Lucie how does an unranked fighter get a title shot muchless a top 5 contender

    Reply
    • >