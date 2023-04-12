Unbeaten junior middleweight Xander Zayas (15-0, 10 KOs) is set to fight on the eve of Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City. Zayas will return in a 10-round re-scheduled battle against Ronald “Diablo” Cruz (18-2-1, 12, KOs) on June 10 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Zayas-Cruz will serve as the co-feature to the junior welterweight showdown between WBO champion Josh Taylor and former unified lightweight king Teofimo Lopez.

The undercard, streaming on ESPN+, features Henry “Moncho” Lebron (17-0, 10 KOs) takes on Christian Tapia (15-1, 12 KOs) in a 10-round junior lightweight tilt, and Omar Rosario (10-0, 3 KOs) squares off against Jan Carlos Rivera (8-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round junior welterweight bout.

Featherweight prodigy Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (7-0, 4 KOs) and heavyweight Damian Knyba (11-0, 7 KOs) will fight opponents to be named later.