“I’m going to take him out. He’s done. It’s nap time for Gervonta.”

Super lightweight Ryan Garcia showed off his power and hand speed during a media workout from a ring overlooking the picturesque San Fernando Valley in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, vowing to “destroy” Gervonta “Tank” Davis ahead of their clash on Saturday, April 22 headlining live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ryan Garcia: “This fight means a lot to me. It means everything. It’s a moment that I’ve been envisioning for so long now. It’s the only thing I’ve wanted for so long, to defeat Gervonta Davis and to destroy him. To end everything that he’s ever worked for, because I know he’s trying to do that for me. I’m going to take him out. He’s done. It’s nap time for Gervonta.

“I’m just going to be focused in the ring, no matter if it’s the first round, second round, third round. Any of the rounds, he can go to sleep. He’s going to have to be careful. That’s what I have to tell him. Be careful. I don’t think he is, and he’s going to walk into one. Or I’m just going to go get him. Either way, I’m going to beat him.

“This is a fight to show everybody that I’m great. I’m not daring to be great. I know I’m great. I know when I step in the ring, he’s going to feel something he’s never felt before. I’m going to conquer him. Everything he tries to do I’ll have an answer for him. Gervonta Davis is not going to beat me. I promise you.

“He’s going to nap time. Nap time can be with either the right or the left. It doesn’t matter. I think he’s just terrified of the left hook. Once he hears that in his dreams, he just starts shaking in his boots. That’s a trigger word for him. Left hook. He just gets terrified of that.

“Gervonta says he’s going to take me into deep waters. Guess what, I know how to swim. It’s nothing special. He needs to come up with something better than that. Think a little harder. I hope Gervonta has been getting good sleep. If not, he’ll get some good sleep April 22.”

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya: “This is the fight to save boxing. Literally. Every decade has its fight to save boxing. This is the fight to save boxing.”

Trainer Joe Goossen: “I just think Ryan is one of the top three of my all-time favorite fighters ever. But I think after this fight on the 22nd he’ll occupy the No. 1 spot.”