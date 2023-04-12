“I’m going to take him out. He’s done. It’s nap time for Gervonta.”
Super lightweight Ryan Garcia showed off his power and hand speed during a media workout from a ring overlooking the picturesque San Fernando Valley in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, vowing to “destroy” Gervonta “Tank” Davis ahead of their clash on Saturday, April 22 headlining live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Ryan Garcia: “This fight means a lot to me. It means everything. It’s a moment that I’ve been envisioning for so long now. It’s the only thing I’ve wanted for so long, to defeat Gervonta Davis and to destroy him. To end everything that he’s ever worked for, because I know he’s trying to do that for me. I’m going to take him out. He’s done. It’s nap time for Gervonta.
“I’m just going to be focused in the ring, no matter if it’s the first round, second round, third round. Any of the rounds, he can go to sleep. He’s going to have to be careful. That’s what I have to tell him. Be careful. I don’t think he is, and he’s going to walk into one. Or I’m just going to go get him. Either way, I’m going to beat him.
“This is a fight to show everybody that I’m great. I’m not daring to be great. I know I’m great. I know when I step in the ring, he’s going to feel something he’s never felt before. I’m going to conquer him. Everything he tries to do I’ll have an answer for him. Gervonta Davis is not going to beat me. I promise you.
“He’s going to nap time. Nap time can be with either the right or the left. It doesn’t matter. I think he’s just terrified of the left hook. Once he hears that in his dreams, he just starts shaking in his boots. That’s a trigger word for him. Left hook. He just gets terrified of that.
“Gervonta says he’s going to take me into deep waters. Guess what, I know how to swim. It’s nothing special. He needs to come up with something better than that. Think a little harder. I hope Gervonta has been getting good sleep. If not, he’ll get some good sleep April 22.”
Promoter Oscar De La Hoya: “This is the fight to save boxing. Literally. Every decade has its fight to save boxing. This is the fight to save boxing.”
Trainer Joe Goossen: “I just think Ryan is one of the top three of my all-time favorite fighters ever. But I think after this fight on the 22nd he’ll occupy the No. 1 spot.”
Davis is the more rounded fighter with a good collection of wins over varied opposition. Garcia could have had more fights against fighters ranked in the 10-15 bracket – where he had to earn the wins. I still believe Davis wins and the way he fought Romero is a good blueprint. Looking forward to this one.
De La Hoya and Goossen sound like they are on the same product. You ain’t fighting Luke Campbell, Ryan. Tank just better in every way then Garcia. Facts!
Both guys talking about the KO is all smoke and mirrors.
This will be a tactical match as they will both respect the other’s power.
Garcia will not make the amateurish mistake that romero made. He will sit back and use the length and ride the jab to an easy decision. And most likely he is going to catch tank with a big shot as tank gets desperate to get in range to get his shots off.
If tank can’t get garcia to come forward, how does he win this fight??
Tank is just too small. Garcia is younger, longer, faster.
Honestly, Any top 5 fighter at 140 beats him. Teo, taylor, Ramirez, and soon garcia and Haney will all be 140.
Tank needs to find the best nutritionist money can buy and stay at 135.
Size and length is too much to overcome.
Tank vs Loma would be more of a fair fight.
After all this talk, Garcia better win. Otherwise his bruised ego may never recover. Anything can happen in a boxing ring but I see the fight going one of two ways. Either Garcia simply smokes him, being too quick and powerful and winning by dominant stoppage within 4 to 5 rounds. Or Garcia stuns Davis early a time or two, Davis weathers the storm, and then Davis turns it around in the seventh or eight round by catching Garcia’s chin when it is stuck up in the air, which he has a bad habit of doing. I’m leaning toward the latter. Garcia thinking and acting like he’s great before he ever even beats a true world class fighter in their prime is an indication he is not in the proper mental perspective for this. Campbell dropped him and he got up. I think when Davis drops him it will be a completely different story. Now watch, they’ll go out and fight a Trinidad vs De La Hoya type borefest that ends in a draw, LOL. I doubt it but anything is possible.
The easy choice is to pick Davis’ power over Garcia’s chin for a late TKO or KO victory, BUT I am still favoring Garcia’s length, size, height, speed; combination punching, jabs, left hooks and pressure to disrupt Davis’ ability to get in range and to discourage Davis from maximizing his punch output. Garcia wins by UD.
I hope the trainers are working on Garcia’s head movements and making sure Garcia’s hands are in proper defensive positions (even while punching).
This should be a close, on-the-edge of your seat type of fight. Both highly skilled with speed and power. Gervonta is I think the slight betting favorite but I have an easier time seeing Ryan land something meaningful more than Gervonta. I don’t know about this one but we should win as fans. First big fight in a long time with Spence vs Crawford to follow this summer.
Ryan is delusional
Yea but style makes fights and there is no logistics in boxing ryan is tall with good reach and tank is easy to outbox
Davis KO inside 8
I have a feeling Kingry is going to have the same fate as Rolly, competitive for the first few rounds, then he gets caught and it’s nite nite