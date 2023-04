By Joe Koizumi

Former WBO 105-pound champ Wilfredo Mendez, Puerto Rico, arrived yesterday (Monday) here in Tokyo, Japan as he will serve as the opponent of Yudai Shigeoka in the forthcoming WBC interim minimumweight title bout on April 16. Mendez, a southpaw technician, once came to Japan and lost his WBO belt to Masataka Taniguchi in December 2021. Wilfredo said, “I have no problem to make the 105-pound limit.”