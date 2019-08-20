By Miguel Maravilla

WBO junior middleweight world champion Jaime Munguia (33-0, 26 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico returns to the ring next month as he takes on Patrick Allotey (40-3, 30 KOs) of Ghana. Munguia squares off against Allotey on Saturday, September 14 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California live on DAZN.



“This will be a good fight. Allotey has a great style. This is a very worthy fight for September 14th,” Munguia told Fightnews.com®.

After Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez conceded the big fight weekend, things opened up for 22-year-old Munguia to headline on Mexican Independence weekend.

“I feel very happy to be the main event for this Mexican Independence Day fight. It’s going to be a great day for boxing and a great day for Mexico. I got the opportunity to headline and I’m just grateful.”

Munguia will be defending his title he won last year over Sadam Ali as this will be his fifth title defense.

“Last year was a great year. Winning the title really opened up doors for me,” Munguia said. “Every fight is a learning experience. I’ll admit, it got complicated, I didn’t look good in that fight (against Dennis Hogan). It wasn’t the best performance. I would love to give Dennis Hogan a rematch but it’s a question of having the promoters agree to it.”

After training under respected trainer Robert Alcazar in Southern California, Munguia and Alcazar parted ways. Now Munguia is now training back in his hometown of Tijuana under the tutelage of Tijuana’s greatest boxer of all time, Erik Morales.

“I’ve been learning with my new trainer Erik Morales. He has taught me a lot because he has the experience of fighting in championship fights,” Munguia said. “The difference training with Erik and Robert it’s just the advice Erik gives me.”

Erik Morales stated, “I’m very grateful to be working with Munguia. He’s a great fighter and a young fighter with a lot of desire. It reminds me of when I was younger. He’s been improving over our last two months of working together. We’re showing him and guiding him…I assure you that the Munguia you know will be different, but will still deliver the same explosive style.”

When asked about Morales’ legacy, Munguia replied, “I’m going to be honest. I was a little boy when he was in his prime but he is the greatest fighter to come out of Tijuana and one of Mexico’s best…I’m ready to show what I’ve learned from Erik.”

Now the champion of yesterday and the champion of today will prepare for the challenge posed by Allotey, who has scored 30 knockouts in his 40 wins.

“We know that Allotey is strong, fast and has a lot of knockouts. He has good abilities. He uses his distance uses the jab and the big overhand right. We will have to be very careful about that,” said Munguia, who may be leaving the division after this fight.

“I would love to unify but it’s likely my last fight at 154 and then move up to 160,” Munguia said.

This fight will mark Munguia’s debut at the Dignity Health Sports Park. The venue, formerly known as the Home Depot Center and Stub Hub Center, has hosted many memorable fights in the past.

Munguia hopes to add the latest chapter in the history of the place dubbed “The War Grounds” by former world champion Tim Bradley.

“I’ll be looking to give a great show, and I’ll look for the knockout on September 14,” Munguia concluded.

