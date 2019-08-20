Top Rank has signed undefeated Puerto Rican featherweight Orlando “Zurdo de Oro” Gonzalez to a multi-year promotional agreement. From Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Gonzalez is 12-0 with eight knockouts, most recently scoring a six-round unanimous decision Aug. 2 over Aldimar Silva in Kissimmee, Florida. He is the older cousin of unbeaten super featherweight prospect and fellow Top Rank signee Henry “Moncho” Lebron.

Greg Cohen Promotions has announced the signing of undefeated African super featherweight Oluwaseun Joshua “The Machine” Wahab (18-0, 11 KOs) to a promotional contract.

Happy Birthday to Hall of Fame promoter Don King, who is 88 years young today.