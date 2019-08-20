World-rated heavyweight Filip Hrgović (8-0, 6 KOs) is promising excitement as he travels to Hermosillo, Mexico for a defense of his WBC International title against Mario Heredia (16-6-1, 13 KOs) on Saturday, August 24, live on DAZN in the US and Sky Sports in the UK.

“This is what I live for, every day of my life,” says Hrgović. “Boxing makes me feel alive. My preparations have gone perfect and I can’t wait to step in the ring again.

“I had four weeks in Zagreb with my coaches Yousef Hassan and Igor Cordas before going to Miami for a six week training camp with Pedro Diaz. We have done some things differently this time, which you will see on August 24.

“I’m feeling great and ready for my next victory. I hope it is going to finish like my last fight, but we will see. Knockouts are always more attractive for fans but if the fight continues round by round, I’m more than ready for that option as well.”