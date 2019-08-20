SES Boxing has announced that heavyweight Tom Schwarz (25-1,17 KOs) will return on September 28 at the Stadthalle in Magdeburg, Germany. Opponent is TBA. Schwarz quietly won a tune-up fight against Radek Varak (6-8, 3 KOs) in Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic, over the weekend in his first outing since suffering his first loss against Tyson Fury in Las Vegas. Schwarz is currently rated #14 by the WBO.

Also on the card will be IBF #10 rated light heavyweight Adam Deines (18-1-1, 9 KOs), who like Schwarz got a win in the Czech Republic event, stopping Joseph Lehr (1-1, 0 KOs) in round five. In Deines’ previous fight, he lost an IBF eliminator.

MDR will televise in Germany.