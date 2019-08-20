WBO minimumweight champion Vic Saludar (19-3, 10 KOs) of the Philippines arrived in Puerto Rico this morning to complete his training for his defense against the #1 ranked Wilfredo “Bimbito” Méndez (13-1, 5 KOs) this Saturday at the Ballroom of the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan.



“We come to make a good fight. We are well prepared after a long training camp to maintain the title,” said Saludar through an interpreter.