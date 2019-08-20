By Robert Coster

News from Panama. Former WBA bantamweight and super-bantamweight champion Ricardo “Maestrito” Cordoba has just received his degree in law and political science. Cordoba, who fought from 2000 to 2012, had a stellar boxing career with a 39-3-2, 25 KO record.

WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza sent this message to Cordoba: “Champion, you represent the values of the WBA which strives to help boxers in their lives after boxing. You are the living proof that there is a life after boxing and that one can triumph in the ring and outside of it.”