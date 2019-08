After FOX has recently aired a number of fights featuring Showtime-built boxing stars, Showtime boxing chief Stephen Espinoza says rumors of Showtime pulling an HBO and dropping the sport are greatly exaggerated.

“Don’t worry…Showtime is not cutting boxing in any way, shape or form,” said Espinoza via social media. “Anyone who tells you different doesn’t know what they’re talking about. We are as committed and enthusiastic as ever. Upcoming announcements will make that abundantly clear.”