By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #12 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (14-0, 10 KOs) who is the son of Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu, has targeted fellow Australian WBO #3 Dennis Hogan and former IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook after winning a one-sided ten round decision over IBF #9 Dwight Ritchie at Star City Casino in Sydney last week.



“I think I’m ready for that next step, the next level,” Tszyu told The Herald and Age. “I only want people who are in front of me in the rankings. I’m trying to climb the mountain and everything is up from here. (Kell Brook) would be a great fight. He fought ‘Triple G’ so he is a real possibility. (Dennis Hogan) is rated in my division and he just fought for the world title. I’m ready for that level and I just need these guys to accept these fights!”

Tszyu also stated, “I’ve definitely proven myself in the last six to 12 months, I’ve made a name for myself. All of Australia is buzzing…people actual believe now ‘he’s not just the son, he’s the real deal.’ It’s finally come to this stage and I’ve proven to everyone I am the best in Australia.”