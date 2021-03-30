UFC legend Anderson Silva has agreed to fight Julio Chavez Jr. in “Tribute to the Kings” in a boxing match on Saturday June 19th to be broadcast on Pay Per View in North America.

Anderson Silva, considered by many to be the greatest MMA fighter of all time, will take on former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. in a boxing match on June 19th at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. Silva of Curitiba Brazil was the longest reigning middleweight champion for the UFC and compiled a record of 34 victories with 11 losses and 23 stunning knockouts. His boxing record is 13-1. Chavez, Jr. has a record of 52-5-1 with 34 knockouts.

“When I look back at my journey, I see that nothing has been in vain! I am extremely happy for the opportunity to test my boxing skills with Julio César Chávez Jr. I train continuously, always am striving for resilience and to overcome obstacles. Fighting is my everlasting breath,” said Silva.

“I have rededicated myself to the sport I love and I will be ready to face anyone in the light heavyweight division starting with Silva. I will be prepared to be victorious on June 19th,” said Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Keith Schoen, of Schoen Entertainment, working in concert with Armando Bareño of Global Sports Streaming (GSS) have secured the deal with Anderson Silva for this bout with Julio Chavez Jr. The promoter for this event is Jorge Toscano of Toscano Boxing Promotions and Saul Rios of Borizteca Boxing Promotions who are represented by Attorney Gino Mazzanti.

“This promises to be an epic battle between two superior fighters with a global fan base. Everyone associated with this pay-per-view promotion, and fight fans from around the globe are super enthusiastic to see these two great fighters meet in the ring,” said Keith Schoen. Anderson Silva is represented by ICM Partners, and managed by Talize Sayegh of Ducais Talent Management.

Said Jorge Toscano of Toscano Promotions, “We are excited to complete this deal and bring an entertaining night of boxing for the combat sport community.”

Fellow co-promoter Saul Rios of Borizteca Boxing said, “Anderson Silva is the greatest MMA fighter, and a great boxer so to have him fight Chavez Jr. for his first fight after leaving the UFC makes for an intriguing night of boxing.”

Armando Bareño of Global Sports Streaming stated, ““When you hear the names Chavez, Camacho, & Alvarez you know those are big names in boxing. Now adding Silva’s name to boxing; this made a special night even bigger with the GOAT of MMA fighting in a boxing match.”

“Tribute to The Kings” will be live on Pay-Per-View and will also feature a special Exhibition bout that will see Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. make his final ring appearance against Hector Camacho Jr. Camacho will be honoring the legacy of his late Hall of Fame father.