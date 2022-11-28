This coming Saturday (December 3) brings not one, but TWO boxing trilogies.

The first trilogy matches WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs), returning from a brief retirement, against Derek Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Gypsy King, a 25:1 favorite, is looking to go 3-0 against Chisora, having previously defeated Del Boy in 2011 (W10) and 2014 (TKO10). ESPN+ will stream the fight in the U.S. The fight is PPV in the U.K.

The second trilogy matches Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada (43-3, 28 KOs) against Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (51-3, 41 KOs) in a rubber match at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Chocolatito won the first fight by unanimous decision in 2012. Estrada won the second fight by split decision last year. Chocolatito is a 2:1 favorite to win the third fight. The WBC super flyweight title, formerly held by Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez, will be on the line. DAZN will stream.