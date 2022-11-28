By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
WBO #1 super welterweight Tim Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) departed Sydney Airport for Los Angeles on Monday to prepare for his January 28 challenge of WBC/WBA/WBO/IBF super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) in Las Vegas.
“I’m going hunting, it’s hunting season,” Tszyu told Fox Sports. “This the biggest challenge there is right now. It’s going to be a big moment in Australian sporting history. I understand everything that’s involved, everything I’m putting on the line, this is why I’m leaving so much earlier. This is why I’ve been busting my arse in the gym the last four months, non-stop. This is all in.”
Tszyu added, “They don’t rate us, but I’m here to shock the world in spectacular fashion and I’ve got all the tools to do that. I really do. When you get in the ring with me, it’s a whole different nightmare. And I’m lit up right now. Ready to go. It’s Vegas. It’s the four belts. It’s the glory. This is everything I’ve ever worked for right now.”
This is gonna be an exciting fight no matter what. I’m not sure Tim is ready for this fight yet but I don’t necessarily think he’s in over his head either. If he can find a way to get inside on Charlo this could be pretty competitive.
I think this is going to be a really close fight.
Charlo is a better boxer but I think tszyu is naturally bigger and stronger.
Can tszyu cut off the ring effectively?
Can charlo move and counter without getting trapped?
I see a close decision in this with the judges split on which style they prefer.
I’m leaning toward charlo squeaking out a split decision but if he starts trading with tszyu like he did with Castano then tszyu will win.
Easy fight for Charlo.. Tim is wide and easy to hit. He looks a bit slow and can’t spell head movement. Technically, Castano is leagues ahead of Tim at this point, way smarter. Tszyu’s corner will save him from savage punishment by not allowing him to continue after the 7th round.
Tim is flat footed, slow hands, .. did not show great head movement in his last fight. He’s probably bigger and stronger than Charlo. Should be pretty easy late round TKO for Charlo.
Feel like I’ve probably heard more about Tim Tszyu’s training camp for this fight than… any other training camp that I can remember recently. There seems lik a weekly/bi-weekly update on it.
“Tim Tszyu moves training camp”
Trending Boxing News!!!
Tim stop Charlo in 3rounds…just don’t overtrain yourself Tim, but I know you & your team know exactly what to do.
Tim Tszyu has shown more heart than 98% of these so-called stars in the sport. I personally don’t think Tszyu is ready for Charlo but he’s willing to test himself. This is what makes this fight so intriguing. Tszyu is the underdog but may be better than we think. Charlo is the undisputed champ who has accepted the challenge and isn’t pricing himself out or looking for a lesser opponent like some of these undisputed champs do. There has been a great deal of disappointment in the sport of boxing when it comes to big fights not being made for various reasons. Charlo and Tim Tszyu are what boxing is all about.
This will be a blood letting, with Tszyu providing the brunt of the blood. Easy work for Charlo!
I have a feeling the hunter will become the hunted after the first round