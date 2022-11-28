By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #1 super welterweight Tim Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) departed Sydney Airport for Los Angeles on Monday to prepare for his January 28 challenge of WBC/WBA/WBO/IBF super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) in Las Vegas.

“I’m going hunting, it’s hunting season,” Tszyu told Fox Sports. “This the biggest challenge there is right now. It’s going to be a big moment in Australian sporting history. I understand everything that’s involved, everything I’m putting on the line, this is why I’m leaving so much earlier. This is why I’ve been busting my arse in the gym the last four months, non-stop. This is all in.”

Tszyu added, “They don’t rate us, but I’m here to shock the world in spectacular fashion and I’ve got all the tools to do that. I really do. When you get in the ring with me, it’s a whole different nightmare. And I’m lit up right now. Ready to go. It’s Vegas. It’s the four belts. It’s the glory. This is everything I’ve ever worked for right now.”