The 2023 Association of Boxing Commissions’ 35th Annual Conference will be held July 30-August 3 at the Mirage in Las Vegas. The event has been changed to a Sunday through Thursday format, allowing attending boxing commissions can work shows on both the front and back ends of the conference. Officials and Inspectors Training will be held on Sunday and Monday (July 30-31), and the General Session will run Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday (August 1-3).

If you take advantage of the early booking discount, the registration rate for the conference remains the same as it has been for the last nine years. The link for booking should be on the ABC website by mid-December.