Unbeaten WBO International junior heavyweight champion David “The Great White” Light (19-0, 12 KOs) has arrived in Tampa, Florida, for Friday’s showdown against WBO #10 Brandon “Bulletproof” Glanton (17-0, 14 KOs) at the nearby White Sands Events Center in Plant City. The card will be streamed live on ProBoxTV.com and the ProBox TV app.

“I’m feeling good,” said Light, who hails from Takapuna, New Zealand. “It is good to arrive here in Florida, in Plant City. We are sleeping well. I get to hear all of these accents that I have only heard on TV, like ‘how ya’ll doin, ya’ll? (laughing).’ Seriously, Glanton is the kind of fighter that people avoid, but I am up to the challenge and on Friday I’m going to put him to sleep.”