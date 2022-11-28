November 28, 2022
Boxing News

Exclusive Interview David Avanesyan

By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with WBO #6 welterweight contender David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) as he prepares for the biggest fight of his life against pound-for-pound king Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) on Dec. 10 in Crawford’s hometown of Omaha, NE and shown live on BLK Prime pay-per-view. Avanesyan has shared the ring with “Sugar” Shane Mosley, Lamont Peterson and “Mean Machine” Egidijus Kavaliauskas who also shared the ring with Crawford. Avanesyan believes he is ready to shock the world!

_

Light: I'm going to put Glanton to sleep

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>