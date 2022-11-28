By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with WBO #6 welterweight contender David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) as he prepares for the biggest fight of his life against pound-for-pound king Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) on Dec. 10 in Crawford’s hometown of Omaha, NE and shown live on BLK Prime pay-per-view. Avanesyan has shared the ring with “Sugar” Shane Mosley, Lamont Peterson and “Mean Machine” Egidijus Kavaliauskas who also shared the ring with Crawford. Avanesyan believes he is ready to shock the world!

