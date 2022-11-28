Exciting super lightweight Adam “The Assassin” Azim (7-0, 6 KOs) delivered a barbaric knockout 42 seconds into the second round against Rylan Charlton (9-4-1, 4 KOs) on Sunday at the Alexandra Palace in London, England. Charlton was saved by the bell in the first round, having been knocked down twice and looking seriously hurt. Azim is now on a streak of six consecutive knockouts within the first three rounds.

In other action, unbeaten cruiserweight Mikael Lawal (17-0, 11 KOs) forced David Jamieson (9-2, 6 KOs) to retire on his stool after eight hard rounds to claim the vacant British title.

English super welterweight beltholder Sam Gilley (15-1, 7 KOs) dropped Sean Robinson (11-2-1, 0 KOs) in round six and went on to retain his title by ten round unanimous decision. Scores were 98-91, 98-91, 97-93.