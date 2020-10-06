By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Six-time world champion Zab “Super” Judah (44-10, 30 KOs) spoke to Peter Maniatis about classic world title fights he had with Junior Witter, Kostya Tszyu, DeMarcus “Chop Chop” Corley and Floyd Mayweather. He also mentioned he will be a television commentator on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones exhibition bout.

Junior Witter

On June 24, 2000, Judah (then 22-0) defended the IBF light welterweight title against Junior Witter (then 15-0-2) at Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland with referee Roy Francis controlling the fight which was promoted by Frank Warren. Judah and Witter both boxed from the southpaw stance. Mike Tyson scored a knockout on the same show.

“Junior Witter actually was a last-minute replacement. I had another guy to fight who I had prepared for the whole duration of my training camp but at the last minute something happened to the guy so the fight was in Scotland and they came up with the name of Junior Witter. I had a look at him and he had a Prince Naseem style of fighting so we agreed to fight. It was about two days’ notice. He was in shape already. Who knows he could have been preparing for me the whole time. They switched him on me but I beat him.”

(Zab Judah retained the IBF light welterweight title by scores of 118-110, 118-111, 116-112)

Kostya Tszyu

Kostya Tszyu (then 27-1) was crowned the winner by referee Jay Nady over Zab Judah (then 27-0) at 2.59 of round two after the American was dropped by the Australian based Russian at MGM Casino promoted by Vlad Warton on November 3, 2001 for the IBF, WBC and WBA light welterweight titles.

“Boxers are taught to jab and how to win and throw uppercuts but no one teaches how to lose. You got to remember my amateur career was one hundred and fifteen fights and only five of them were losses. My fight with Kostya Tszyu was the first time I lost as a professional. I was told I should have taken a knee (after he knocked me down). I got hit and I got rocked. He hit me with a good shot. I went down and got up but I felt when I was on my feet and the round was over. I should have been allowed to go back to my corner and take my one minute break and I guarantee you – it would have been a whole another fight. I wasn’t granted that opportunity.”

(Kostya Tszyu retained the IBF, WBC and WBA light welterweight titles by scoring a second round stoppage over Zab Judah at 2.59 of round two with all three judges awarding round one 10-9 to Judah)

DeMarcus “Chop Chop” Corley

Judah was (was now 28-1) and would challenge successfully against fellow southpaw DeMarcus “Chop Chop” Corley (then 28-1-1 ) for the WBO light welterweight crown with referee Joe Cortez working the fight at the Orleans Casino in Las Vegas on July 12, 2003 and promoted by Don King.

“Chop Chop Corley was my first fight with Don King Promotions. That was one of the main things I went with Don King for because he offered me the championship of the world against Chop Chop Corley. I knew in my heart I could beat Chop Chop.”

(Zab Judah scored twelve round split decision over DeMarcus Corley to capture the WBO light welterweight crown by scores 115-113,115-112 and 113-115. Corley down round three)

Floyd Mayweather

Pound-for-Pound best Floyd Mayweather was (then 35-0) and picked up a $5 million payday but was given a difficult fight by Judah (then 34-3) on April, 8, 2006 with Floyd being dropped in round two and Judah delivering a low blow in round ten with mayhem breaking out and trainer Roger Mayweather forced to leave Floyd’s corner at the Thomas and Mack Centre promoted by Bob Arum with IBF welterweight title up for grabs with third man Richard Steele in the ring.

Mayweather and Judah had been childhood friends since 1986 when they were 8 and 9 years respectively.

“Floyd Mayweather is a very crafty and intelligent fighter. He knows how to put it on and take it off. Make you do certain things that you don’t want to do. That fight I came out very strong and very aggressive. Floyd kinda waited it out and took little potshots at me. At the end of the fight, he was in better condition than myself but I gave him hell. We never seen anyone in Floyd Mayweather’s career give him that sort of trouble – he had never seen that.”

(Floyd Mayweather retained the IBF and IBO welterweight crowns by outpointing Zab Judah by scores of 116-112,117-111,119-109, HBO analyst Harold Lederman had the fight even 57-57 after six rounds and final score Mayweather the winner by 116-112)

Retirement

Zab Judah’s career ended in 2019 when he was hospitalized after suffering a brain bleed in a stoppage loss to Cletus Seldin. He has made a full recovery. In his retirement, Judah volunteers teaching at a nursing home and helps at an adult daycare facility treating patients with dementia.

“I will be commentating on Mike Tyson and Roy Jones fight. Mike is a very nice guy. He is a big brother. He allowed me to come on his shows and display my talent. I appreciated him for that. We are both from Brownsville. We got skill in our hearts and we know how to fight.”