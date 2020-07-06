By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman spoke to Peter Manitias about the first WBC heavyweight champion Sonny Liston, being the son of Hall of Famer Jose Sulaiman, how boxing will come back from the coronavirus pandemic, and a possible Mike Tyson comeback.

The First WBC Heavyweight Champion

“Sonny Liston knocked out Floyd Patterson to win the heavyweight championship of the WBC and went on to lose it to Muhammad Ali and then the torch carries on until today with Tyson Fury the great representative of the WBC in the heavyweights.

The WBC Family

“It was a great childhood and a great life that my father and my mother gave us. There were six siblings. Fourteen grandchildren and everything revolved around love and family. We had to meet Saturday and Sunday for lunch altogether, whoever was present. I grew up in a home where I would come home from school and I would see Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, Larry Holmes, Roberto Duran or amateur boxers. Very humble people trying to get to that place also promoters. Our home was the Hub for the boxing world because my father believed in opening his heart and opening his life to his friends and to his boxing members of this great family.

“Let me tell you about Frank Quill (former WBC Ratings Chairman). So we can understand what the WBC family is. When Frank Quill passed away it was a very sad day for the WBC and for boxing in general. Months later we received a phone call and a series of communications. The fact is Frank Quill left his estate to the WBC. The money he had saved he left to the WBC so we could do good for others. That’s the kind of family we have in our organization.

Coronavirus Pandemic

“I believe we have adapt, we have to adjust, we have to implement measures (during the Coronavirus Pandemic) The WBC worked very hard to produce a protocol. Administrative and medical protocol for boxing and the return of the sport for our public in the arenas. It goes from the initial stage of doing a questionnaire for any participants, age, medical condition. If he knows anyone with COVID. As he been present with anyone with COVID etc, etc, etc. Then you do testing, then you do isolation. So boxing is returning. Las Vegas starts a series of boxing with Top Rank. Mexico City is ready to open some fights at studios. England is ready to start in July. The whole world is going to change. The way we do activities is going to change. We have to adapt. Hopefully, we will have a vaccine in the near future and then we can start back to the normal way we do things but at this time we have to adapt and get active. We need our sport to get active and give fans something to look forward to.

“My passion is music. I play the drums. Ever since (COVID) started we got an early start. The WBC immediately picked up. We said this is serious, this is real. This is not a punishment this is a reality. We sent everyone home to the home office. We implemented the WBC talks – which is a daily video conference in Spanish and in English. We have had Mike Tyson, Sugar Ray Leonard, Julio Chavez, Laila Ali. So many guests in this program to keep Boxing communicated. To give the boxing world communicated and entertained. Stay home but stay active. We have done some social responsibilities awareness videos against domestic violence. Even in this horrible wave of violence through the discrimination problems that happened. We have been active in that. Personally I have done homework with my kids, I have to cook and clean and stay safe. The family integration is so important. I am very lucky to have my wife and three beautiful kids. It’s been some difficult moments.

Crying. My son graduated from high school in the United States with honors and he could not receive that moment of glory. It had to be done by a computer. My daughter is in the age of just enjoying life so it’s a difficult moment but we have to be thankful to God. So many people are suffering greater issues other than just isolation. We are very busy, we are very hopeful and things are going to get back and boxing is going to be a leader as always.

Mike Tyson

“Mike Tyson is the youngest to ever win the heavyweight title. He is an icon and legend for the sport. He came and went down in a difficult time. So boxing saved him again. Now look at him. He is looking fit. He is looking great. Feeling good. So we have to support such an action because boxing is great. Mike Tyson wants to do an exhibition for charity. How can you oppose that? We are 100% in his support. Let’s Dream. Why hold back. Let’s Dream he does two or three exhibitions. Maybe he does a four-rounder and comes back to boxing. Why hold back and be negative? Mike Tyson is 53 years old. He knows the limitations. Everybody knows that. Right now I’m dreaming of him doing an exhibition. Making his life turnaround through boxing.