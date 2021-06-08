Philly’s only current boxing champion Stephen Fulton Jr. appeared on the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer. The WBO super bantamweight champion tells us what we can expect in his unification fight with Brandon Figueroa and why he should be rated as one of boxing’s pound-for-pound best. Fulton also talks about possible future fights and just how long he will stay at 122 pounds.

Fulton Jr. says unification fight with Brandon Figueroa will be an easy KO

“He doesn’t use his range, he doesn’t use his height so technically I’ll be the bigger fighter, I’ll be the taller fighter, I’ll be the rangier fighter, he doesn’t use it. He doesn’t know how to use those abilities that he has, he only has one way to fight. (Question) And you believe that fight will end in a knockout? Yes for sure!”

Fulton Jr. says he should be rated pound for pound after Figueroa fight

“When I become victorious over Brandon, I believe I’ll be considered in the pound for pound. Not only that, I believe I will have the fight of the year candidate, and after that I see I could be fighter of the year!”

Fulton Jr. on a possible fight with Naoya Inoue

“I see me wiping him out clean! He’s too small for me, he’s too short, his reach isn’t there, I’m not going to sit there for those power shots all the time. He’s good, but he’s not better than me. I believe what happen to Nery will happen to him.”

Fulton Jr. says he’s staying at 122 until he becomes the undisputed champion

“There’s never been an undisputed champion at 122, I need to be the first to do that…and then move up and probably face (Emanuel) Navarrete for that WBO.”

